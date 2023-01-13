Top of the Morning, Jan. 13, 2023
It’s been 10 years since St. Thomas Catholic School in Philo renamed its gym after John Schumacher. To this day, his family gets chills every time they step foot inside.
“It always reminds me of Dad,” said Theresa Lueth, one of John and Mary’s five children. “It makes me happy knowing they honored him in that way.”
Theresa and many family members will be there again Sunday for the return of one of the area’s longest-running and yummiest fundraisers, St. Thomas’ 56th Pancake & Sausage Breakfast (7 a.m. to 1 p.m.; $10 for adults, $8 for seniors). It’s Philo’s first in-person all-you-can-eat celebration since 2020, when a crowd of more than 1,200 chowed down for a good cause.
“In such a small town, you wouldn’t imagine so many people showing up. It floors me,” said co-organizer Tracy Cain. A school secretary whose kids attended St. Thomas, Cain has a history with the event. “To be able to do this after two years of feeling locked up is an amazing feeling. I hope everyone else feels that way,”
Close to 100 volunteers make the breakfast go, from area farmers who donate more than a dozen hogs to the school’s seventh- and eighth-graders, who will help set up after school lets out early today (they’re on the cover of today’s Meeting Minutes & More section).
John Schumacher, who died in 2021, was a volunteer like no other, serving as St. Thomas athletic director and coach for more than 35 years. The naming of the gym was a pleasant surprise to him, Theresa said.
“He couldn’t believe they’d do something like that for him,” she said. “He was very humbled by it.”