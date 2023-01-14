Top of the Morning, Jan. 14, 2023
St. Louis Cardinals fans flocked to the I Hotel and Conference Center on Friday to check out their favorite players. It was the first Cardinals Caravan since 2020 due to the pandemic.
The break was perfect for longtime fan Tyler Pieper, who attended the event with his father and his 2-year-old son, Brodie.
“My dad’s taken me out here several times and my little brother and we heard about it and (we) made it a little family day, took off a little work early and where this is where we’re at,” Pieper said. “Kind of a family tradition.”
Former Cardinals Bo Hart and Bernard Gilkey joined prospect Masyn Winn, catcher Ivan Herrera and pitcher Jake Woodford on a panel hosted by Polo Ascencio, the team’s Spanish broadcaster. The players fielded questions from young fans — Gilkey mentioned how difficult it was to face the 1990’s Braves pitching staff and Winn that he grew up an Astros fan — and signed autographs for fans afterward.
Prizes were also raffled off, with fans winning prizes ranging from free tickets to apparel to bobbleheads depicting Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols and Adam Wainwright. The Piepers didn’t claim any prizes but that didn’t deter a memorable day.
“Wynn was one of the cooler ones to meet just because hopefully he’s here next year,” Pieper said. “And hopefully he’s here this year. And Bernard Gilkey, I got to watch him as I was a little kid growing up, you know what I mean? So it was kind of cool.”