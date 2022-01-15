Top of the Morning: Jan. 15, 2022
With events going virtual a year ago, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Advocacy for Justice Committee scholarship ceremony and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Countywide Celebration combined for one large event over Zoom.
This year, the committees once again decided to collaborate, this time for an in-person event at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts at 5 p.m. Sunday. A Unity Breakfast will be held the next morning at Vineyard Church of Central Illinois.
Of course, an in-person event means restrictions will be in place. That means attendees will have to show their vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the start of the event along with their ID. Doors open at 4 p.m., and organizers are asking the public to arrive early.
“We’re trying to do this as patiently as possible, so we’re asking for people to please be patient,” said Medra Roberts-Southerland, assistant director for diversity initiatives at the University of Illinois and a member of the planning committee. “People accessing their phones and pulling up the right documents may take a lot longer than people may like.”
The event will feature keynote speaker Derek Barber King Sr., a nephew of Martin Luther King Jr., and include awards given to Janice Walker, Susan Freiburg and James “Tygar” Corbin. Ten high school students from Urbana, Centennial and Champaign Central will also be awarded scholarships.
“We do understand that not as many people may be able to come this year because of COVID,” Roberts-Southerland said, “but we’re still going to have the celebration and try to expound on the King legacy.”