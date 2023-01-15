Top of the Morning, Jan. 15, 2023
As tempted as he may be, Daniel Borup won’t yell “Go Illini!” after he sings the national anthem at Monday’s basketball game between his favorite team and the Gophers at Minnesota’s Williams Arena.
“I might give a wink or a subtle point to the Illinois bench, but nothing more than that,” he said, adding he’ll wear neutral colors to the 5 p.m. tip. “I’m respectful. And I want to be asked back again.”
The 32-year-old Uni High and University of Illinois grad — and huge fan — is on “Star-Spangled Banner” duty for the 121st time in his gifted career, but first with the Illini as the visiting team. Now living in Rochester, Minn., with wife Hannah, Borup continues to dabble in music as a member of two local choirs and frequent national anthem performer.
“I want to keep doing them as long as people want to have me do them,” he said.
Illini Pride president as a college student, Borup sang at every imaginable sporting event on campus. His first was at an Illini volleyball match on Nov. 26, 2011. He most recent was over Thanksgiving weekend — also at Huff Hall — when he was in town visiting his parents, Rick Borup and Cindy Duffy.
While in grad school at Stanford, he performed at an NHL playoff game (Knight-Sharks), an NCAA tournament Elite Eight game (Gonzaga-Xavier) and a major league game (Cubs-A’s).
The spreadsheet that he keeps indicates the announced attendance for games in which he has belted out “O Say, Can You See” is at 827,343. His goal: “I’m excited to hit the 1-million-people mark.”