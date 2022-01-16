Top of the Morning, Jan. 16, 2022
Unable to host their annual Sweetheart Senior Citizen Dinner, the kids at Unity High School will take their act on the road.
In early February, they’ll deliver cookies and handwritten notes to the older crowd in the Unit 7 school district, “to show the seniors we were still thinking about them,” said Olivia Shike, committee chair for the creative Sweet Treat Delivery.
Shike and other student council members — with help from kids involved in Family, Career and Community Leaders of America — will bake cookies Feb. 3. The next day, they’ll begin delivering goodie bags throughout southern Champaign County.
So far, about 60 stops have been scheduled.
If you know of a senior citizen who’d appreciate a visit, email Unity teacher Jennifer Meyer at meyerje@unity.k12.il.us by Jan. 29.
The pandemic put an end to what was a festive event at the high school. The kids adjusted, though.
“With COVID concerns, it is a great way for our members to still see the joy on the seniors’ faces as we drop off their goodie bag,” Shike said, “as well as an opportunity to continue to serve our community even if it might look a little different from past years.”