Top of the Morning, Jan. 17, 2023
First awarded by the Rotary Club of Champaign in 2003, the Cannon Grants continue to benefit our community in a variety of ways.
On Monday, the club distributed $80,628 to seven organizations in the name of Joseph H. Cannon, a Champaign High (1929) and University of Illinois (1934) grad who arranged for a trust to be established from part of his estate before he died in 2000. The $1 million gift for the Champaign Rotary Foundation’s use has produced $1.6 million-plus in 20 years.
This year’s recipients include:
4 Osprey/CU City Farms
- ($12,000 toward the purchase of a van);
Developmental Services Center
- ($6,628 to purchase accessible water stations);
Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club
- ($15,000 to purchase furnishings for the Teen Lounge and multipurpose room);
The Refugee Center
- ($10,500 toward the purchase laptop and desktop computers and furniture);
Habitat for Humanity
- ($15,000 toward the purchase of forklift);
WEFT
- ($10,000 toward the purchase of a power source for the radio station);
Sola Gratia
- ($12,000 to purchase office furniture, tables, chairs, lockers for staff and volunteers).
“Each one of the organizations receiving grants serve our community every day in a variety of ways — they provide shelter, food, access to resources and the arts,” Cannon Grant Committee chair Joan Dixon said Monday.