Top of the Morning, Jan. 19, 2022
High school bowling hasn’t exactly taken off in our area — except in Hoopeston, thanks to Doug Wagoner’s tireless efforts.
The 65-year-old Hoopeston native operates Fast Lanes and Pit Stop, which has 10 lanes and some of the best chicken strips around. He bought the business the day after retiring from the Hoopeston Police Department some 15 years ago and hasn’t stopped working since.
“Don’t have time to get tired,” he said, OK with putting in 100-plus hours each week.
The 1974 Hoopeston grad remains connected to the high school, offering to start and coach boys’ and girls’ bowling programs that few others in these parts offer. Almost a decade later, the connection remains rock solid, students making the short trip to Fast Lanes as part of physical-education classes.
The kids who learn from Wagoner have fared well in IHSA competitions, with two more boys advancing from last weekend’s regional in Danville (more coming in Friday’s High School Confidential).
Wagoner was 11 when he picked up the sport. He’d love for more schools to include it among their IHSA activities.
“If we don’t get the schools involved,” he said, “then bowling’s going to die. I don’t want to see that happen.”