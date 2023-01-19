The idea of a installing a selfie booth — a popular stop at this week’s Vermilion County high school basketball tournament — came from Danville Area Community College’s Guido Esteves.
“I purchased a photo booth for my band, 90’s Daughter, to use for events we play,” he said. “After seeing how popular it was, I thought it would be a very valuable asset for DACC and all the events we do a year. I also plan on bringing it on recruiting trips to local schools.”
Set up in the northeast side of Mary Miller Gymnasium, the mobile contraption has been a nice touch for a tournament being played at DACC for the first time since 1986.
“The best part about it,” Esteves said, “is that it really attracts all age demographics.”
