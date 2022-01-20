Top of the Morning, Jan. 20, 2022
A shoutout to the residents and staff of Urbana’s Clark-Lindsey Village, who enjoyed a productive Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Many ponied up $5 to wear jeans and contribute to an MLK scholarship fund that in past years has benefitted waitstaff members at Clark-Lindsey. Others chipped in at Monday’s book fair (above), which raised more than $1,200 for C-U’s Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club. Meadowbrook Health Center residents, like 89-year-old Patricia Wadsworth, even made MLK buttons to sell (right).
To celebrate, Clark-Lindsey sprung for treats from Miss Kim’s Konfections for employees.
Wadsworth summed it up best: “I wanted to help. It was for a good cause.”