Top of the Morning, Jan. 21, 2022
Happy Anniversary to the Bismarck Lions Club. It is No. 65 for the service organization.
Folks in the area can participate in the celebration while helping out a good cause. From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 5, the Lions Club will be dishing up pancakes and sausage at Bismarck-Henning Elementary School. Tickets are $9 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-12 and free for anyone 5 and younger.
“We can feed as many as 1,000 people,” Bismarck Lions President Bill Jaffe said.
The proceeds will be used to help the needs of the community. The Lions Club is involved in vision screenings at the schools.
The Lions have been holding the annual fundraiser for years. But it was canceled in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hopefully, we’re getting back to normal,” Jaffe said. “We’re still having to take precautions. You’ve got to keep this thing going.
“We asked ourselves do we want to do this this year. And 100 percent of the members said ‘Yes. Let’s go ahead and do it.’”
The Bismarck Lions, with about 30 members, meet on the first and third Monday of each month. The evening sessions are held at Bismarck-Henning Elementary School.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.