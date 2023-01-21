For the first time since 2019, the Chinese American Association of Central Illinois will host its annual Chinese New Year Gala.
The event — at 5:30 p.m. today at Vineyard Church in Urbana to coincide with Chinese New Year’s Eve — will feature decorations, food and over an hour of folk dancing from local groups.
Preparations for the event have been ongoing for months, especially for the community members that will dance at the event.
“The local Chinese community members, they’ve prepared things (since) October,” organizer Jie Wu said. “Different community members, whether they do it solo or as a duet or as a group (of seven or eight people).”
Crowds of about 300 people attended the event before the pandemic, and a healthy turnout is expected as the event resumes. Champaign and Urbana mayors Deb Feinen and Diane Marlin are expected to be on hand, as is new Parkland President Pam Lau.
The event has a deep meaning for the community’s Chinese community, many of whom are first-generation immigrants.
“Our parents, most of the parents or siblings, cousins, they’re all in China,” Wu said. So it is very important for us to still do the tradition. The tradition means family. So we want to experience the tradition. We miss home. We miss our culture.”
“That’s why there is such a need. So CAACI has done this for, I think 30 years, to bring the Chinese together to meet their need and bring us together to feel as a family.”