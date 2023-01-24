Thanks to a giving community, students at Champaign’s South Side Elementary will make the trip to Chicago for a Bulls game on Feb. 26.
In the week since Bob Asmussen’s column about the adventure was published in The News-Gazette (below), more than $7,000 was donated to cover the $14,000 pricetag of transporting a travel party of 300.
Among those helping reach the goal:
Barham Benefit Group’s James Barham, inspired by “such a wonderful story,” called into host BRIAN BARNHART
- on “Penny For Your Thoughts” on WDWS 1400-AM/93.9-FM to pledge $1,000. “I never got to do something like that when I was a kid,” he said. “It’s pretty easy to help out when you know that 300 kids are going to get to do something like that.”
On Friday’s “Penny,” Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s Dan Marker
- was on the phone with more good news: his bank’s gift of $1,319 that brought the total to exactly $14,000.
As of Monday morning, the fundraiser launched on GoFundMe had reached $14,875.
“They were about $1,300 short of their goal, so Hickory Point decided to go ahead to get them to their goal,” Marker said. “We were happy to do it. It’s a unique opportunity to help out 300 kids who have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Stuff like that, we feel we can jump in a make a difference in our community.”