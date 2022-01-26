Top of the Morning, Jan. 26, 2022
The Andracke family was not going to miss Mahomet-Seymour High School’s annual Coaches Vs. Cancer basketball game, even if they were 400 miles away and comforting their 6-year-old son after another round of intense chemotherapy.
So on Saturday night in Memphis, Tenn., dad Eric, mom Traci and courageous Ty set up in their room at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s Ronald McDonald House. Treated to pizza by friends in Mahomet and watching the YouTube feed of the Bulldogs’ games against Chatham Glenwood on a 70-inch TV, they cheered as if courtside.
“That night always brings out a lot of emotion anyway,” said Eric, a teacher and junior varsity boys’ basketball coach in his 16th year at M-S. “But since Ty’s diagnosis, it hit home even more.”
Missing only the second game of his long coaching career, Eric admits to being a nervous wreck, even texting his team manager with strategic advice. Not that the Bulldogs needed the help.
“My boys played really, really hard,” he said.
Eric returned Monday night and was due back at practice on Tuesday. Traci — “the true hero in all this,” Eric said — and Ty remained in Memphis and hope to be back for Ty’s seventh birthday Feb. 20.
Ty was diagnosed with leukemia in April 2021. Since then, the family has spent considerable time at St. Jude’s where, Eric said, “he’s doing pretty well. It’s amazing how resilient kids can be.”
The community support has been “powerful” since Day 1, Dad said. Before he left for Memphis last week, Eric was presented a care package put together by team moms. Many in Saturday’s crowd wore orange for #tystroop and listened as organizers read a statement from the Andrackes.
Afterward, Ty made a poster to express thanks, too (above). A basketball junkie, he loves his Bulldogs, developing a close tie with former N-G All-Area player Cory Noe, now a senior at Illinois Wesleyan who has been especially supportive during Ty’s illness.
“Mahomet is a special place to teach and coach. The care and compassion and support ... it’s been incredible,” Eric said. “It’s something we’ll never forget.”