Top of the Morning, Jan. 27, 2022
Felicity Albin’s idea for a pandemic pick-me-up was met with enthusiasm at Brookstone Estates of Tuscola. The Viva Life coordinator had residents on Monday pose for photos in hopes of generating Valentine’s Day wishes from, well, anyone who visits the assisted-care facility’s Facebook page.
More than a dozen residents jumped at Albin’s pitch, writing their first name on a whiteboard that included the mailing address for Brookstone Estates (1106 E. Northline Road, Tuscola, IL 61953).
“Our hope is that people from around the community send a Valentine or two to let them know they are thinking about them,” Albin said.
Albin will distribute the cards ahead of Feb. 14.
“Our residents have been through a lot during (COVID-19),” the Mattoon High grad said. “This is a chance for anyone to show them some love and appreciation.”