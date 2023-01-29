On Saturday
He’s as much a part of Bismarck Lions Club’s annual Pancake & Sausage Day as a full belly.
“I’ll be there,” 91-year-old John Ronchetto said. “I never miss it.”
Saturday marks Year 66 of the fundraiser (7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bismarck-Henning Elementary School). Ronchetto has been a part of it since 1964.
“He’d never leave town when it was going on,” said his wife of 62 years, Kay. “He’d skip vacations to be there.”
The club purchases 1,500 pounds of sausage from a Vermilion County farmer to help feed a crowd of 1,000, using proceeds to benefit a number of community projects and take care of Bismarck Lions Park south of the school.
New this year: OSF’s Care-A-Van will be parked outside and open for tours.
John, a 1948 Westville High grad, is well-known for his helpful ways, be it with the Vermilion County Fair Board, St. Paul Catholic Church or Danville Area Community College.
“He’s like the rock of our club,” longtime Lions member Rick Kentner said.
Saturday can’t get here soon enough.
“It’s a good thing for the community,” John said, “with really good food and lot of good people.”
On Feb. 18Coaching football isn’t Marty McFarland’s only strength. The 75-year-old Hall of Famer — whose name is on Oakwood’s football field — can cook, too.
“That might surprise some people,” he said.
Not his wife of 52 years, Janet. Or the folks at Oakwood United Methodist Church, the site of this year’s “Coach Mac’s ‘The Works’ Spaghetti Sauce” fundraiser Feb. 18. For years, McFarland has donated his time and recipe to raise money so area students can be part of an Appalachia Service Project Group.
We’ll have more as the event draws closer.