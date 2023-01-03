Top of the Morning, Jan. 3, 2023
The 4,803 fans who packed the lower bowl and spilled into the upper deck at State Farm Center on Sunday didn’t just provide a raucous environment for the Illinois women’s basketball team’s 90-86 win over Iowa.
They provided a large audience for Lexi Tieffel to sing the national anthem to a crowd for the second time.
The crowd didn’t phase the Mahomet-Seymour freshman, though. After all, her national anthem debut came in front of 15,544 fans before the Illinois men’s basketball team’s game against Syracuse on Nov. 29.
“I’m more nervous about messing up the actual song than the amount of people,” Tieffel said. “I know the words pretty well, and I’ve sung it a bunch of times. I think it’s just the key, starting on the right note.”
While she had never sung the anthem publicly before the Syracuse game, Tieffel has taken the stage the last two years at the Mahomet Music Festival to sing a set list of Christian music. She’s taken singing lessons and performed in recitals since she was 7.
The opportunity to sing at Illini games came about when she was chosen from an open audition in October. While she still has three-and-a-half years of high school left, Tieffel is setting her sights for her singing career high.
“I would love to go into the music industry,” she said, “but wherever God takes me would be fine.”