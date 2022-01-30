Top of the Morning, Jan. 30, 2022
After the St. Joseph Village Board this week approved honorary street signs for two favorite sons — the late B.J. Hackler and Aaron Landers — Jim Wagner was quick to offer a helping hand.
A village trustee and owner of Wagner Signs and Apparel, Wagner said he’d produce the signs free of charge.
“Doing our part,” he said. “These families have gone through enough as it is. They don’t need any financial burdens.”
Both Hackler, St. Joseph’s longtime former mayor, and Landers, a University of Illinois police officer, died in 2021.
When the weather warms up, street signs bearing their names will be installed at the intersection of Lincoln and Main streets (Hackler) and on Aspen Court (Landers).
Wagner, known for his community goodwill, said Hackler “was a mentor to me and very supportive.” The two visited daily, he said, at their downtown businesses.
“Both these men are very deserving,” Wagner said. “They were big parts of our community.”