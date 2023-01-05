Hoping for a repeat of last year’s record-setting fundraiser, organizers of April’s Coaches vs. Cancer dinner and auction are returning to the relaxed setting of Gordyville.
The 2022 event saw 1,200 tickets sold and $343,000 raised thanks to a draw that included high-profile college basketball coaches Brad Underwood, Bill Self and Lon Kruger. Underwood hasn’t released his guest list yet, but the format will remain the same April 11 in Gifford.
Tickets went on sale Tuesday and are available by calling American Cancer Society’s Emily Lipinski at 312-584-0210 or visiting coachesvscancerillinois.com.
- The law firm Webber & Thies graces the cover of the latest issue of Central Illinois Business magazine, wrapping up our yearlong series on family-run operations in our area.
For a copy, swing by our offices, subscribe at news-gazette.com or email jrossow@news-gazette.com.