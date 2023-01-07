What prompts runners to trek more than 7 miles in frigid temperatures?
For Kennekuk Road Runners — set to host its annual Siberian Express run today in Oakwood — the answer is partially tradition.
The other part is craziness.
“January in the Midwest can be brutal,” race organizer Debra Studniarz said. “It can be beautiful, but it can be kind of cruel also … people get excited about the race because it can be an incredible challenge and people like that.”
Since 1977, the Vermilion County-based club has organized events for runners across the Midwest. It hosts six major events per year, and Saturday’s Siberian Express is its first major event of 2023.
The course — the same one used for the group’s Wild Wild Wilderness event in September — will provide runners with some steep climbs and rolling hills in a mostly trail environment.
Saturday’s forecast is more favorable than it has been for past events (high temperature of 40 degrees; chilly, but tropical compared to what runners have previously endured).
“One time we had a couple of feet of snow, we only had a few runners show up, Studniarz said.
“A few years ago we had, I think it was like sub-15 (degrees), windchills under under 30 below, still had the race. We’ve had times where we ran in shorts, so it’s an interesting event.”
Information: kennekukroadrunners.com.