Top of the Morning, Jan. 30, 2020
Back in the day, members of the Bismarck Lions Club gathered at a meat locker in Gifford ahead of the club’s annual Pancake and Sausage Day and “butchered the hogs themselves,” Rick Kentner said. “That was as old-school as it gets. You couldn’t get away with that today.”
What hasn’t changed over the years is the popularity of Saturday’s buffet (7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bismarck-Henning Elementary), where more than 1,000 people will chow down for a good cause. Proceeds go toward preschool vision screening, club President Chuck Mockbee said.
Working with L&M Slaughterhouse in Georgetown, Kentner delivers the scrumptious sausage, loin roast and spare ribs on Saturday’s menu (pre-order by calling 217-446-3208).
The 64-year-old, born and raised on a farm just east of Bismarck, is one of about 40 Lions Club members who work their tail off to make Saturday such a fun, productive event.
“It’s a lot of work,” he said, “but it’s amazing to see how many people turn out.”