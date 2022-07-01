Top of the Morning, July 1, 2022
Tailon Leitzsey’s free kids football camp is back. The University of Illinois senior is hoping it is bigger and better than the first.
Leitzsey and a bunch of his Illini teammates will host the Orange and Blue Camp ‘22 on July 16 at Champaign’s Zahnd Park. The camp is for kids ages 6 to 13. Last year’s quickly organized event drew 175, and Leitzsey wants 400 this time ... at least.
“I think it went really well,” Leitzsey said. “It was an awesome experience. I’ve had a lot of feedback from the local parents.
“Definitely this year, it’s been a lot smoother.”
Leitzsey, a former walk-on now on scholarship, dreams big.
“I really enjoy doing this work.” Leitzsey said. “I really care about kids.”
There will be a DJ at the camp, plus photographers and videographers to capture the fun.
To register, go to leitzseyfamilyfoundation.com. You can also register the day of the camp. Leitzsey prefers those interested RSVP so he knows how many campers to expect.
Leitzsey has one more season on the field at Illinois. His goal is to have the camp continue after he moves on from the team.
“I’m trying to keep this as a yearly thing,” Leitzsey said.
Leitzsey took notes during last summer’s camp and worked hard to make improvements for Year 2. The Illinois coaching staff has offered support.
“I really appreciate them,” Leitzsey said. “They’ve helped see see the vision that I’m trying to put on and helped me make it come to fruition.”
