Top of the Morning: July 10, 2021
Tom Steinbock greeted and laughed with friends he knows from across the country at Thursday’s Splash and Dash event ahead of this weekend’s Balloons over Vermilion Festival.
The dozens of people gathered at Carlton Farms were all part of the tight-knit hot air ballooning community, several of whom include Danville residents.
“The people here are fantastic,” said Steinboch, who lives in the Louisville, Ky., suburbs.
Since he was a child, when he used to chase and ride his neighbor’s balloon on weekends, Steinboch has enjoyed hanging around balloons and ballooners.
He picked up the hobby as an adult in the 1980s when he came home to find a balloon in his front yard.
“I said, ‘Who landed here?’” he said. “‘You don’t land in my front yard.’”
As it turned out, his wife had bought him the balloon as a Christmas present. That and every subsequent hot air balloon he’s owned have been named “Surprise.”
On Thursday, Steinbock planned on flying the latest version of “Surprise” in the Splash and Dash event before riding a balloon that resembled the character Tom from “Tom and Jerry” on Friday and today.
Instead, the event was canceled due to large wind gusts. For Steinbock, though, the event was still plenty enjoyable.
“I enjoy meeting the people,” he said. “Flying is fun, but the camaraderie is better. I was in California a couple of years ago, and everyone out there is like the people out here. Everyone just shoots bull, and it’s really neat. “