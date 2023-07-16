It only makes sense that, for something called Church In A Barn, there isn’t much of a dress code.
“People wear blue jeans, cowboys hats, shorts…. Whatever they want,” Mary Remole said. “It’s a very relaxing atmosphere.”
About two years ago, Remole and the nonprofit crew at Potomac’s Hooves Of Hope introduced the once-a-month service on dirt as part of their innovative outreach program. It’s non-traditional from the setting (an arena used to show horses) to the music (from gospel to country to “Johnny B. Goode and the Beach Boys,” Remole said) to the pews (lawn chairs). Today’s Church In A Barn starts with hot dogs and chips at 5 p.m., singing at 6 and a short devotion that wraps up by 7.
Who knew it’d become such a hit?
“We have a lot of people from a lot of different denominations,” Remole said. “We wanted to make something available to people who didn’t want to go to church in a church building.”
The goal at Hooves Of Hope is to “provide hope, love and mentoring through a partnership of horses.” At a recent Church In The Barn held outside to take advantage of beautiful weather, one parishioner arrived on a horse and carried an American flag, trotting about as Mary’s husband Stan sang “God Bless the USA.”
“Its was goosepimply,” Mary said.
Each service wraps up with a message deliverd by a variety of voices, from area pastors to Remole family members . The theme: “Hope,” Mary said. “How Jesus can change your life.”
