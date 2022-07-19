Top of the Morning, July 19, 2022
For five hours Sunday, Judd Wagner and Jake Wilund worked a lemonade stand on the busy corner of Prospect and Kirby in Champaign.
The 19-year-old college sophomores weren’t doing it for charity. Instead, it was punishment for finishing last in their fantasy football league.
“At first it was really embarrassing,” said Wagner, who plays soccer at Wofford College. “By hour three, it was, like, alright.”
Wagner and Wilund (University of Illinois) knew they were going to have to pay for their dismal fantasy showing in a league involving a host of fellow Champaign Central High grads. Once the penalty phase was determined, Wagner’s younger sister, Kat, chipped in by designing posters that made clear to passersby what was going on.
“There were a lot of people honking and laughing,” Judd said. “A lot of pictures, too.”
Sunday’s humid conditions helped draw a crowd, the pair having to make a midafternoon run for more lemonade — which they gave out for free.
The afternoon’s lesson: Don’t finish last.
“For sure, there’s a lot of motivation now,” Wagner said.