Not only does Parkland College offer an ideal setting for a naturalization ceremony — the 300 seat Harold and Jean Miner Theatre — it has a president who can relate to the new citizens on their big day.
Pam Lau happily accepted an invitation to deliver remarks at the July 13 celebration in Champaign. Her speech “will be a fun one,” she said, “one that comes from the heart.”
Lau, a native of Singapore, celebrated her U.S. citizenship at a 2000 ceremony at the federal courthouse in Danville. “It was a good day,” she said. “Feeling-wise, it was tremendous, the end of a long journey.”
For the last 20 years, the ceremony has played out in downtown Urbana, first at the federal courthouse and then Lincoln Square. This time, Judge Eric Long will welcome 90-100 new citizens on a stage where college students and community members routinely show their theatrical chops.
The hope, Parkland College Foundation executive director Tracy Wahlfeldt said, is it will be the first of many.
“When we were asked if we’d be interested, we said absolutely,” Wahlfeldt said. “This is a great way to connect to the community.”