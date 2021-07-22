Top of the Morning, July 22, 2021
The area’s oldest and most prestigious men’s golf tournament is back on the calendar.
And, for the first time since Burnham Harris won the inaugural Twin City in 1929, it will be played at the University of Illinois Orange public course in Savoy. That’s where the giant trophy (right) will be on display for Saturday’s first round.
It’s traditionally held at C-U’s three country clubs (Urbana, Champaign and Lincolnshire Fields), which serves as an enticement for golfers who normally don’t have access to the private layouts. But prior commitments forced organizers to shift the opening 18 holes to Savoy before finishing at Lincolnshire Fields on Sunday.
Savoy “has always supported us. We always get a lot of players from there,” 40-year Twin City committee member Tom Brown said. “It’s our turn to show support.
“It’s a smaller field (of players), but it’s loaded. We’ll know who’s the best golfer in the Champaign-Urbana area.”
