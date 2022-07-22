Top of the Morning, July 22, 2022
Want to play golf with University of Illinois sports greats — while giving to a good cause? There is an event in late August just for you.
The David Williams Foundation is holding its first golf outing Aug. 26 at Mahomet’s Lake of the Woods. The event begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon.
Among the scheduled participants include basketball’s Kenny Battle, Dee Brown and Chris Gandy; and football’s Brandon Lloyd, Keith Taylor, former Ohio State star Keith Byars and ex-Minnesota quarterback Rickey Foggie.
And of course, College Football Hall of Famer Williams will be there. The school’s career leader in catches and yards currently lives in California.
“He wants to give back,” said Tom Scaggs, a Williams Foundation board member.
The date was picked to coincide with a home football weekend at Illinois. The Illini open the season Aug. 27 against Wyoming.
There are plenty of openings for the event. Cost is $125, which includes golf, cart, lunch and dinner. Players can sign up as individuals or in groups of two or three.
“We’re planning to have enough celebrities to team up with you,” Scaggs said.
To register for the outing or for informaton, go to davidwilliamsfoundation.org.
Besides adding golfers to the field, the foundation is also looking for more sponsors. Midland States Bank is the title sponsor.
“We’re doing really well in that regard,” Scaggs said.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Carle Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). The funds will be used for cribs with scales for critically ill infants, sleeper recliners for families with children receiving care and other pressing needs of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.
The goal is to continue the event each year, scheduled during an early Illinois football weekend.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.