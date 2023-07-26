Money raised at Friday’s Savannah Day 2.96 Memorial Run/Walk in downtown Sidney (registration starts at 5:30 p.m.) funds a $1,000 scholarship given each spring to a senior girls’ student-athlete at Unity High School. This year’s recipient is Audrey Remole, who is headed to Millikin University to run track and pursue nursing.
In an essay she submitted for the scholarship, Remole wrote of her comeback from a devastating left leg injury suffered at a girls’ basketball practice in January of her junior season (broken tibia and fibula). It required a four-day stay at Carle Foundation Hospital and, after coming home, a return to the hospital to treat a blood clot. “We almost had to amputate my leg,” she said.
But her Savannah Day-like perseverance kicked in. By May, jumping off her healthy right leg, she qualified for The News-Gazette Honor Roll meet. By her senior year, she was full go. The 18-year-old experienced a track season “that was like a start-over for me,” she said. “I wasn’t as good as before the injury, but I had a whole different mindset. I felt like a different person.”
The stay at Carle not only kept her running dreams alive but convinced her to give nursing a try. “The nurses made something positive out of a bad situation,” she said. Remole will never forget the reaction to her first step after the injury, “when everyone in the whole hospital was cheering. That was a really good feeling.
“For me it was hard to keep going at first because I couldn’t see the light. But once I took that first step, that was the biggest accomplishment.”