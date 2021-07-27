Top of the Morning, July 27, 2021
Notes from the newsroom
We’re happy to announce the return of the popular Junior Reporter program for the 2021 Illinois football season.
For each home game, we’ll select a grade school or middle school student who will act like Loren Tate and cover Bret Bielema’s Illini. The assignment includes press box access, screen time on the giant scoreboard and a tour of the stadium. Even better, each student’s byline and picture will appear in The News-Gazette, just like “Tatelines.”
We’re looking for aspiring journalists to staff the following games: Nebraska (Aug. 28), Texas-San Antonio (Sept. 4), Maryland (Sept. 17), Charlotte (Oct. 2), Wisconsin (Oct. 9), Rutgers (Oct. 30) and Northwestern (Nov. 27).
Parents/guardians can nominate their Junior Reporter here or by emailing N-G VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
Among the offerings in the next issue of At Home magazine, a 48-page whopper due out soon:
➜ The return of our Barn Yarn series with a look at a classic in rural Tolono.
➜ Tailgating recipes from Wood N’ Hog’s Michael McDonald.
➜ A tour of a soon-for-sale beauty along Champaign’s University Avenue corridor.
➜ A crash course on chinoiserie.
For subscription information, contact Bob Cicone at 217-351-5334 or bcicone@news-gazette.com.