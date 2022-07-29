Top of the Morning, July 29, 2022
Golf outing season continues Aug. 16, when the the 21st annual Lou Henson Illini Rebounders event is held at Urbana’s Atkins Golf Club. Registration starts that day at 10 a.m. followed by lunch at 11 and a shotgun start at noon.
The fundraiser for the University of Illinois men’s basketball program returns to Atkins after being at Champaign’s Lincolnshire Fields Country Club in ’21.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood, his assistant coaches and staff will be part of the day. Underwood is an avid golfer, much the same way as legend Henson, who took up the game later in life.
There are still openings for golf.
Visit illinirebounders.com or send an email to fightingillinirebounders@gmail.com.
“It’s a great way to spend the day getting to mingle with the coaches, as well as helping the Illinois basketball program,” said Rebounders Club Vice President Max Stutsman, one of the organizers of the outing. “Our goal is always to raise money and give it back to the basketball program.”
The cost is $200 per player or $800 per foursome. The fee includes lunch, cart, green fees and a gift for each player.
There are also opportunities to sponsor holes for $250, which will include a sign with Underwood’s signature that recognizes the participating business or family.
Last year, the outing included 25 teams. Stutsman is hoping for similar numbers this year. There is room for up to 30 foursomes.
The golf outing is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Illini Rebounders.
“They come to us if they have a capital project they want us to help out with,” Stutsman said. “We’ve also bought suits for each basketball player.”