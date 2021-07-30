Top of the Morning, July 30, 2021
Soon after she finished her 16th and final chemotherapy treatment last week in Champaign, Sarah Dyer received a message from her mom: Come home as soon as possible.
“I assumed my kids had made me lunch or something,” Sarah said, knowing that Brooklyn, Brenna and Braxton were staying at Mom’s house in Mahomet’s Twin Oaks subdivision.
That part was true. What Sarah didn’t know was that more than 60 friends, family and neighborhood well-wishers — as well as an emergency vehicle with sirens blaring — would be there, too, in a heartwarming show of support that lined the streets.
When Sarah drove upon the scene, she said “the tears just came a-flowin.’”
Many were wearing T-shirts that have come to symbolize the community’s support since Sarah’s cancer was diagnosed in February: “NO BULLDOG BATTLES ALONE #teamDyer.”
Sarah, 38, is “a Mahomet lifer,” growing up in a village where she now teaches at Lincoln Trail Elementary. Staff and students at the school began wearing #teamDyer T-shirts in the spring as Sarah started treatments. Don’t be surprised if that’s the wardrobe of choice again when school resumes the week of Aug. 16.
“It’s been just amazing the amount of support I continue to receive,” said Sarah, who said she “feels really good” while “trying to keep life as normal as possible” as she awaits for updates from doctors. “If I’ve needed anything, people have come out of the woodwork to help. It’s been overwhelming and humbling.”