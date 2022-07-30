Top of the Morning, July 30, 2022
The inning that Macon (Ga.) Bacon broadcast intern Skye Gillespie pitched on July 15 probably wouldn’t have happened if he worked for any other team.
The one-time LeRoy Panthers pitcher sported a sub-3.00 ERA before graduating in 2019, and he’s kept his skills sharp since on the club team at Bradley University. His professional ambitions, however, rest firmly behind the microphone.
Gillespie’s play-by-play skills would suffice for most teams, but the Bacon’s zany antics are a point of pride for the independent club. Thus, out came the broadcaster to toss an inning against Catawba Valley.
“The players were so supportive,” Gillespie said. “They were smiling and laughing the whole time. They were really cheering for me to get a strikeout.”
Gillespie worked three batters to two-strike counts but couldn’t get the punch-out. He allowed three hits and four runs, but the Bacon won the game 17-5.
“All of middle Georgia was very happy for me, and it was just a situation which I never envisioned myself in,” Gillsepie said. “But I wouldn’t have changed it. Maybe a couple of strikeouts, but that’s about it.”
Add pitching to Gillespie’s laundry list of responsibilities, which include play-by-play and color commentary as well as a myriad of responsibilities on the production end of the Bacon’s broadcasts.
He has one semester to go at Bradley, which he’ll spend in Los Angeles as part of the school’s “Hollywood Semester” program that allows students to intern alongside professionals in the entertainment industry.
“I really enjoy the entertainment side of sports,” Gillespie said. “If there’s some way I can blend time the play-by-play with what I’m doing with the Bacon and just having fun, that would be the dream gig.”