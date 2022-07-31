Top of the Morning, July 31, 2022
Amid the construction equipment and mounds of dirt at Champaign’s soon-to-open pickleball complex is a bronze plaque on a slab of concrete that reads “BOTTLES FOR A CENTURY.”
Underneath it is a time capsule full of mystery — and hundreds of bottles — that won’t be opened for 55 more years.
“I have had a lot of fun researching it,” Champaign Park District director of operations Dan Olson said. “The timeline of finding bits of information played out like a movie. Just enough info to lead to more questions and never the detail we wanted to have confidence to build next to it.”
Combing through newspaper archives, Olson has an idea of what happened in 1977: Bottle manufacturers and residents donated bottles to be labeled, buried and — 100 years later — sold at auction to raise money for a park district project. A caption that ran with a Joe Wilske photo in The News-Gazette on Nov. 10, 1977, said 600 bottles were buried and that “it is estimated that the bottles will bring an average $100 in a.d. 2077 because most of them are based on quarts and the United States is converting to metric measure.”
As pickleball plans were being discussed, the decision was made to preserve the site and build around it.
As he starts making plans for permanant storage for what’s buried, Olson would love to hear from anyone who had a hand in — or has stories about — the 1977 project.
Email him at dan.olson@champaignparks.org.
“The mysteries that are inside will have to wait more than five more decades,” he said. “There were rumors at the time that some of the bottles were buried with their original contents inside. Let’s hope that is wine that will age well and not Tab.”