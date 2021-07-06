Top of the Morning, July 6, 2021
Champaign photographer Craig Pessman’s excellent weekend adventure had him pointing skyward at fireworks shows in Urbana on Friday, Danville on Saturday and Champaign on Sunday (flip to B-4 for more pictures).
“I had never been to Danville Boat Club’s fireworks, so I enjoyed the reflections over the lake Saturday night,” said Pessman, a frequent contributor to The News-Gazette. “But the combination of large shells over the State Farm Center on Sunday night gave me my favorite images this year.”
Pessman has been on fireworks duty for a decade straight. The hectic weekend stretch was a pleasure for the talented Illini grad, who barely kept his streak alive last summer when most Fourth of July displays were canceled due to COVID-19. Positioned on a balcony overlooking Lake Petersberg near Springfield, Pessman said he “knew the show would include heart images to recognize all of the first-line workers in the pandemic. My challenge was to capture it at the right moment to get the hearts in the sky. I got them.”
He was just as good last weekend. What’s the secret?
“Preparation and location are always essential,” he said. “Find a good location. Set up the tripod and cable release, and work on your timing.
“I listen for the sounds of the shells being released and then watch for the faint trail of the shell as it goes up in the air. I open the lens and work to get the full burst and multiple bursts. It is a sense of timing I have developed over the years.
“Shoot a lot and keep the very best.”