With sweltering temperatures and a heavy workload, Tuesday felt a lot like August two-a-days for Ethan McLain and five of his Salt Fork High School football teammates. The players shoveled sand and erected fencing in a volunteer role at Balloons Over Vermilion in Danville.
“There are times you want to quit because you’re exhausted,” the senior running back said. “You just push through it.”
This weekend’s event is made possible by helpful types like the teenagers from Salt Fork. In past years, they helped park cars. This summer, organizers asked if they could handle an expanded setup role. No one flinched — despite the forecast.
“Learning to give back to your community,” Salt Fork football coach Joe Hageman said, “is an important life skill.”
The benefits range from lunch on the house to improved team chemistry to donations made by BOV to the football program (Hageman said new tackling dummies are on the way as a reward).
BOV board member Pat O’Shaughnessy, a proud Catlin High grad, is appreciative of the support. “They show up on time and work all day — we’re way ahead of schedule thanks to them,” he said.
Just what Coach wants to hear.
“It sounds crazy to ask kids to get up at 7 in the morning and work together,” he said. “But they liked the idea and have done a good job.”
