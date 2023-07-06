For the first time since its name change, the popular and peculiar Oscar Mayer Frankmobile will make a stop in our area. What was known as the Wienermobile until May will be at Balloons Over Vermilion on Friday and Saturday and the Mahomet Auto Fest on Sunday.
“Some people love (the name change), and some people love it a little less,” pilot Emily Schmitt said.
Schmitt and her co-pilot have spent the last two weeks tooling around the Chicago area. Today, they’ll make the trip south on Interstate 57 en route to Danville. Yep, the Frankmobile can keep up with the 70-mph crowd. “We can really haul buns,” she said.
Driving the Frankmobile is serious business; Schmitt and 11 other pilots used nationwide had to pass a two-week Hot Dog High in Madison, Wis. — where they were trained by retired police officers — before taking the wheel.
Be sure to wave if you see her on the road, Schmitt said.
“Sometimes I forget I’m driving a 27-foot-long hot dog,” she said. “Then I stop at a light and people start honking and giving me looks.”