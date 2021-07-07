Top of the Morning, July 7, 2021
The big reveal at Historic Farm Days will be at 2 p.m. Sunday underneath the windmill in Penfield.
Drawing from a tumbler stuffed with 320 raffle tickets, organizers will call out the lucky duck who gets to take home a freshly-painted, smooth-running Massey Ferguson 1150 with a Perkins V-8 under the hood.
“That’s what everybody wants,” I&I Antique Tractor & Gas Engine Club’s Russell Buhr said. “If you ever drove one, you would fall in love with it.”
This year’s raffle — tickets went for $100 — sold out in a jiffy thanks to the appeal of a 1972 tractor with only 2,600 original hours on it. Club President Chuck Stelter said the beauty — part of “the muscle tractor era,” he said — can be used as a showpiece or in the field.
The tractor was restored by Chrisman’s John Craig. Proceeds from the raffle will help the club maintain its fairgrounds.
The event runs Thursday through Sunday with daily parades at 1 p.m. News-Gazette Photo Editor Robin Scholz will be on hand for opening day.