Top of the Morning, July 8, 2021
The current issues of Central Illinois Business and At Home magazines are available at our offices at 201 Devonshire Drive in Champaign.
The free-of-charge CIB in the coming week also will be distributed to 55 locations throughout C-U and Savoy, including banks, hotels, hospitals and restaurants.
For subscription information to either magazine — or to pitch story and photo ideas — email jrossow@news-gazette.com.
Friday is the deadline for 2021 People’s Choice voting, which can be done here. Also, the deadline for Forty Under 40 nominations is July 16. Click here.