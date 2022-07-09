Top of the Morning, July 9, 2022
When people think of reasons that might prevent a hot air balloon from launching, there are a few scenarios that commonly come to mind.
Too much wind is an obvious problem. But not enough wind can be troublesome as well, and that played a big role in the cancellation of Thursday’s “Splash N’ Dash” kickoff to Balloons Over Vermilion.
”The wind was very calm, so there wasn’t enough wind to carry us to and over the lake,” pilot Seth Goodman said. “It wasn’t really safe to even attempt that.”
In an event where pilots navigate over Lake Vermilion and attempt to skim a target in the water, getting stuck atop the lake with no place to land would have been disastrous.
And while rain also forced the cancellation of a planned flight Friday morning, optimism is high for good weather today.
And when the balloons do launch, spectators will see colorful canopies from every corner of the country. Pilots from more than 10 states — some from as far as Pennsylvania — are on hand.
Goodman’s balloon is a nod to his past as the former mayor of Lincoln. Honest Abe sports a large dedication of the 16th president sandwiched between a watermelon design on its top and bottom.
“Hopefully good flying, hopefully good glowing, and a lot of other festivities for all to see and enjoy,” said Goodman.