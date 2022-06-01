Top of the Morning, June 1, 2022
To celebrate her 75th birthday, Kenda Bond paid a visit to one of her favorite spots to help out one of her favorite causes.
Bond and her husband of 52 years, Carl, made the trip from Washington to Urbana on May 12 to hand-deliver her annual contribution to the Festival of Quilts. “It was a good day,” she said.
A longtime teacher, Bond started quilting lessons when she retired in 2006. Through her church, she became familiar with Cunningham’s annual fundraiser and decided to chip in. “I was always creative in the classroom and wanted to find a way to be creative after I retired,” she said.
Her quilt — construction equipment on the front, a map of the world on the back — and hundreds of others will be part of an in-person and online auction that starts at 9 a.m. Friday. (At news-gazette.com: Podcast of Tuesday’s “Penny For Your Thoughts” interview with Cunningham’s Ginger Mills).
Kenda will return to Urbana for this weekend’s festival, in part to gather ideas for future quilts to lend to the project.
“Being a teacher, I’ve seen kids who need help,” she said. “To me, it was a no-brainer as a good thing to do.”