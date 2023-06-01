Huffman

Arthur’s Ann Huffman with great-granddaughter Ella Martinez.

 Provided

We’re looking forward to next week’s Open House at our snazzy headquarters on Fox Drive if only to meet loyal readers like Ann Huffman.

The spunky 88-year-old from Arthur has few peers when it comes to newspaper subscriptions. In addition to The News-Gazette, the 1952 Arthur High grad has regularly read Mattoon’s Journal-Gazette, Decatur’s Herald & Review, Tuscola’s Journal and Review, Arthur’s Graphic-Clarion and Arcola’s Record Herald News.

Another N-G connection: Ann’s granddaughter, Mary (Huffman) Martinez, was part of our first High School Confidential class as a senior at ALAH. Today, she’s teaching fourth grade at Arthur Grade School.

Ann told her son, Arthur businessman Kevin Huffman, “I’ve read The News-Gazette so many years that it’s just become a big part of me.”

The Open House runs 3-6 p.m. Wednesday. To RSVP, email openhouse@news-gazette.media or call Karen York at 217-351-5300.