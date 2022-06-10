Top of the Morning, June 10, 2022
For three-plus years, Camargo’s Michael Griffin has been learning about the Vintage Base Ball Association. He traveled the Midwest, spending time with different teams with an eye toward starting one of his own.
On Saturday at about noon, the village of Philo will get another look at the Summit Station Signalmen.
First, the team is marching in a community parade. Then, the games begin. It was supposed to feature a matchup against another squad. But that team had to drop out because of a scheduling conflict. Instead, there will be an intrasquad game with a chance for new players to give it a try.
“I’m opening this up to the public,” Griffin said. “I’m still recruiting players.”
You won’t need to bring a glove. Signalmen players don’t use them. There are other differences between modern baseball and the way the game was played in 1858.
The pitchers throw underhand from 45 feet. The ball is larger and heavier than a modern-day version.
“There is no spitting, no swearing and no sliding allowed,” Griffin said.
The batter is called a striker. The pitcher’s job is to put the ball in play.
The uniforms are mostly cotton. The jerseys are linen with cloth buttons.
There are 14 players on the Signalmen, who play home games in the 400-500 block of Washington Street. The players are from the C-U area.
All the players have nicknames. Griffin, 54, goes by “Drifter.”
Nationwide, there are over 200 teams participating in the Vintage Base Ball Association. The organization took shape in the early 1990s.
“It’s really kind of blossomed from there,” Griffin said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.