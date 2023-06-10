Danville’s Richard Woodard AMBUCS Challenger League is back in full swing.
After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to adjust its schedule, the six-team league is back to playing ball in the early weeks of the summer.
Its four-week schedule began June 3 and will provide kids with disabilities the chance to compete through June 24.
“This league gives them an opportunity to do what their brothers and sisters are doing,” AMBUCS member Lori Lyons said.
The league was named in honor of Woodard prior to last fall’s season; Woodard and Lyons helped start the then-four team league in 2004.
“Richard, he was at every single game, he was there before the game started, and he stayed until they were over,” Lyons said.
“He’d go from dugout to dugout, he’d give you the biggest high-five or a hug and cheering on all the players. He was always there with a smile and a high-five.”
This season is the 20th for the league, which began play in 2004. Each player will receive a commemorative item at the end of the season in addition to the usual season-ending trophy.
Saturday’s slate of games will be contested at Danville Stadium, an annual tradition that draws rave reviews from players and fans.
“The kids just love to be out on that big field where the big boys get to play,” Lyons said. “Then, of course, obviously, the parents love to sit in the stands and watch their kid play, but there’s no better place in Danville than the stadium.”