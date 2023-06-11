Nagging injuries — not to mention a missing 9 iron — won’t keep Paula Smith from competing in next weekend’s UI Women’s Open. The opportunity is too good.
“Maybe this will encourage more women to play,” said Smith, who for 28 years led the University of Illinois women’s golf program.
For the first time, women will play alongside men at the 69th UI Open in Savoy. In years past — before the tournament folded due to low numbers — the women competed on a weekday. As of Saturday, three women — Smith, Sara Seed and Mackenzie McCoy — were in the field (registration deadline is Wednesday; call 217-359-5613 or visit the clubhouse). Last year, without a UI Women’s Open, McCoy played in the men’s tournament — from the men’s tees.
Mike Wallner, director of golf in Savoy, made the change “because there are so few things for the ladies to play in.” C-U’s other summer staple — the Women’s Twin City Open — also ended after a 75-year run, although there’s talk of it returning, too, especially if next weekend’s showing is strong.
Smith, 76, carded an 84 on Thursday but said her game has been inconsistent due to a sore wrist among other ailments. “I’d love to shoot my age,” she said after Friday’s round while scouring the Orange course for her misplaced club. “Maybe if I find my 9-iron I can do it.”
A multi-time champ at every major women’s tournament in C-U, Smith appreciates Wallner’s new approach. “I think having it on the weekend makes all the difference, because most women are working during the week,” said Smith, who has been tapping college contacts in hopes of a drawing a large field on Saturday — even if it means hurting her title chances. “I’m past that. The more the merrier.”