Top of the Morning, June 13, 2021
The water’s flowing again at the serene scene that is Fraker Memorial at Clark Park in Champaign.
It’s one way Champaign Park District celebrates all that French Fraker did — much of it for free — in his 44 years as its attorney.
Much like the ‘Prayer for Rain’ fountain at West Side Park, Fraker Memorial comes to life each spring, drawing kids and coins in big numbers.
It was dedicated on June 1, 1988, in memory of French’s wife, Clarabeth “Toady” Fraker, then rededicated on Aug. 30, 2007, two years after he passed away.
A 1940 UI grad, French was part of Champaign County Pillars of the Bar’s inaugural class. A member of the Champaign firm that bore the name Dobbins, Fraker, Tennant, Joy and Perlstein, French practiced until his death at age 90.
The fountain mirrored the way he went about his business: with calm and consistency.
“He was a gentleman attorney, just a solid guy who was very caring about his clients and diligent about his work,” friend and associate Guy Hall said. “You would never see or hear French raise his voice. He left an endearing imprint on the community.”