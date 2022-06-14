Top of the Morning, June 14, 2022
At last week’s lunchtime meeting at Tri-City Country Club, members of Villa Grove Rotary committed $600 toward the Little Free Pantry on First Street.
Sonya Williams and family appreciate the gesture.
“This community has been so supportive,” she said. “It’s amazing how many people have helped out.”
The pantry was the brainchild of Sonya’s oldest child, Amelia, who opened it as part of a Girl Scouts project in eighth grade (read our story at news-gazette.com). With Amelia — a recent Villa Grove High grad — headed to Eastern Illinois for college in the fall, her family (Sonya, Timothy, Lance and Natalia) remains committed to the idea.
“There is such a need,” Sonya said. “There are more people using the pantry now than the first couple years.”
Donations continue to flow as temperatures rise, the family taking to Facebook: “The pantry is bursting. With the heat advisory starting tomorrow, we need these cans gone. Please come and take what you will be able to use.”
The club’s decision to chip in was a no-brainer, Rotary president Jim Mikeworth said. “I remember driving by it with my wife when it first started, thinking to myself: ‘This is a good idea. We should help,’ “ Mikeworth said. “It may not seem like a big deal, but it gets used a lot.”