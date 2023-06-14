When she was named Miss Rantoul in 2007, Hali (Smith) Carpenter figured she’d enjoy a year in the spotlight.
All this time later, however, ”I’m still the reigning queen,” said Carpenter, now a 35-year-old married mother of three who is proud to call Rantoul home. “It’s bittersweet that I’m giving back the crown.”
Thanks to Carpenter and 2006 Miss Rantoul Shauna (Larson) Boatright, the pageant has new life. On Thursday, 12 contestants in three categories (Little Miss, Junior Miss, Miss Rantoul) will take the stage in Rantoul High’s cafetorium. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.
Carpenter and Boatright hatched their plan late in 2022.
“We were both reminiscing, ‘You know what, how fun would it be to bring this back?’ “ Carpenter said. “We said, ‘Let’s give it a shot.’ We didn’t think it’d come together this quick.”
Buoyed by community support, the motivated co-directors made it happen — with a twist. As part of the rehearsal process, contestants have been visited by advice-sharing women while taking part in a series of confidence-building workshops.
“We wanted this to be more than your typical pageant,” Carpenter said.
Thursday’s winners will receive the royal — and long overdue — treatment.
“I attribute my professional success and personal grown to the pageant,” said Carpenter, an event planner and Rantoul, Parkland College and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville grad. “I want that for the girls of this community. It’s something that’s been missing from this community.”
