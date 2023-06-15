What we learned at the Champaign County Freedom Celebration’s Flag Day fundraiser outside The News-Gazette on Wednesday:
The grand marshal for the Fourth of July parade is Jason Sakowski
- , a Marine veteran who served three stints overseas. The University of Illinois grad works at the Chez Veterans Center on campus. We’ll tell his story in Saturday’s print editions.
- Volunteers had 500 flags to hand out during the drive-thru, which raised funds for the 2024 celebration. More than $800 was collected.
- Organizers are hoping for more parade entries, including high school band performers. Also in demand: volunteers to help July 3-5. If you’re available to participate, visit
- to sign up.
- We’ll air the soundtrack for the fireworks show on
WHMS 97.5-FM and WKIO 107.9-FM at 9:15 p.m. July 4. Good news for fans of “The Star Spangled Banner” — Crystal McCullough for the fourth time will be singing it to kick off that night’s festivities, which will be hosted by our Scott Beatty.