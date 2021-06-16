Top of the Morning, June 16, 2021
If you’re a small town wanting to celebrate a team’s success with a fire-truck escort down Main Street, Gary Kidwell’s your driver.
As chief engineer with the Tuscola Fire Department, he’s quick to line up a rig after the Warriors win a big game. As general manager of the school district’s bus operation, he’s often behind the wheel when the Warriors roll into town.
Either way — and in either role — “I just love being around the kids and being around sports,” the 49-year-old father of three said.
Kidwell came through again last Thursday, answering Principal Steve Fiscus’ call and quickly arranging for two fire trucks to meet the bus carrying the high school’s girls’ track team when it returned from the IHSA meet in Charleston. With sirens blaring, the fire trucks led the medal-winning Warriors from the Interstate 57 exit to downtown, where a pizza party ensued.
“I’ve set up many escorts over the years,” he said.
Kidwell enjoys being on the receiving end, too, having driven the football team to its state championship games. His personality is perfect for a tense situation: “Happy-go-lucky, easy to get along with,” he said.
A native of Lovington, he gets how much small towns dig their sports.
“There’s nothing better than an escort into town,” he said, “from seventh- and eighth-graders all the way to seniors.”