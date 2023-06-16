Normally, the signed copy of the Emancipation Proclamation is kept in a vault at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. But not the rest of this month.
In honor of Juneteenth, the historic document will be on display Monday through next Friday and June 26-30 at the library building,112 N. Sixth St., Springfield, where admission is free.
“We only bring it out for display basically two weeks a year,” ALPLM communications director Chris Wills said.
This is the third year the document has been on display in connection with Juneteenth.
The copy, which is owned by the library, is one of about two dozen in existence. The president signed them as a fundraiser to help sick and wounded soldiers.
Wills expects good-sized crowds to see the document.
“The past couple of years, we’ve had real nice interest,” Wills said, “People enjoy the opportunity, especially since it’s free.
“We want to make it accessible to as many people as possible.”
President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, freeing anyone enslaved in the states attempting to secede from the Union. The proclamation couldn’t be enforced until federal troops captured the Southern territory.